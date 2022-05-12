This combination of 2017-2020 photos shows, from left, Dr. Larry Nassar, Mario Batali, and Harvey Weinstein. Legal experts and victims’ advocates say celebrity chef Batali’s acquittal on sexual assault charges underscores the inherent difficulties of prosecuting such cases nearly five years into the #MeToo era. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, John Minchillo; David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP)