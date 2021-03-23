Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Heavy rain early will transition to showers and thunderstorms for overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Heavy rain early will transition to showers and thunderstorms for overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.