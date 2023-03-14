FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber on the morning after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. McConnell has been released from the hospital after treatment for a concussion and will continue to recover in an inpatient rehabilitation facility. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)