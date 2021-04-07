This photo provided by the city of Frederick, Md. shows Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet. Woldesenbet, a Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before security forces shot and killed him at a nearby Army base had been assigned to a medical research center in Maryland for nearly two years. Authorities say Woldesenbet and the two men he shot on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 were all assigned to Fort Detrick Army base in Frederick.