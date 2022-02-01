FILE - In this image from video, Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County Medical Examiner, testifies in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minn. Baker, the chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide will return to the stand Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)