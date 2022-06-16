FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, on Aug. 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Schurr, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April, has been fired, officials said Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)