FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Michigan, which not long ago had one of the country's lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally. “It's a stark reminder that this virus is still very real. It can come roaring back if we drop our guard,” said Whitmer, who does not plan to tighten restrictions on indoor dining, sports and other activities that were eased in recent months.