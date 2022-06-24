This July 2022 photo shows a lab in Lansing, Mich., where the state health department tests blood from newborns for more than 50 rare diseases. The state has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots that are in storage. It's a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over privacy, consent and the use of blood spots for research. The agreement doesn't cover millions more spots that are stored in Detroit.(Joey Cappelletti/Report for America via AP)