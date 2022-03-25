FILE - Dozens of educators on strike picket outside Justice Page Middle School in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. teachers in Minneapolis have reached a tentative agreement to end a more than two-week strike over pay and other issues that idled some 29,000 students and around 4,500 educators and staff. The district and the union for teachers and staff announced the deal early Friday, March 25. (Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP)