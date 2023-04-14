FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse on June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. The city of Minneapolis agreed Thursday, April 13, 2023, to pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used the same move to kill George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)