FILE - Cultivator Hunter Rogness prunes fan leaves from marijuana plants in the Leafline Labs grow center in Cottage Grove, Minn., Feb. 21, 2019. The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when a legislative committee held the first hearing of the year on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP, File)