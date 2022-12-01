Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips after a judge declared a mistrial in his rape case in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked at the trial of "That '70s Show" actor who was charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)