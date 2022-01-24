Major League Baseball deputy commissioner Dan Halem, center, arrives for a meeting in New York, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, for the first in-person baseball negotiating session since the MLB lockout began. At far left is Patrick Houlihan, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Labor Relations at Major League Baseball, second from left is Colorado Rockies owner Dick Montfort, and behind Halem is executive vice president Morgan Sword.