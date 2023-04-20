FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, April 4, 2023, in New York. Only 4 in 10 U.S. adults believe Trump acted illegally in New York, where he has been charged in connection with hush money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. More — about half — believe he broke the law in Georgia, where he is under investigation for interfering in the 2020 election vote count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)