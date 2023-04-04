A man drags tree limbs to a pile at the Foxcroft Woods Condominiums, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)