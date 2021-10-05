FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2021, file photo a female member of the military puts her arms around two female Afghan refugees after they spoke with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as he visits an Afghan refugee camp on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J. A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 72% of Americans favor granting refugee status to people who worked with the U.S. or Afghan governments during the war, if they pass security checks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)