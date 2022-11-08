FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia on April 25, 2019. North Korea on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 accused the United States of cooking up a "plot-breeding story" on its alleged arms transfer to Russia, arguing it has never sent artillery shells to Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)