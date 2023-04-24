FILE - Mark Splonskowski assembles electronic poll book kits that voters will use to sign in at polling locations at the Albany County Board of Elections building, Oct. 14, 2020, in Albany, N.Y. An effort to create a national testing program for technology central to U.S elections will get underway later this year. The aim is to strengthen the security of equipment that's been targeted by foreign governments and that's provided fertile ground for conspiracy theories. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)