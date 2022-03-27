FILE - NATO Deputy General Secretary attends the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. NATO's deputy general secretary has said in an interview with The Associated Press that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s month-old “barbaric war” against Ukraine is a war he cannot win. Mircea Geoana said that NATO would be “forced to take appropriate measures” in the event of a chemical or nuclear attack, which follows a string of ominous comments from Moscow officials who refuse to rule out their use. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, Pool, File)