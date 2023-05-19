FILE - The Newport News Shipbuilding is seen in Newport News, Va., April 27, 2016. A Navy investigation prompted by a spate of suicides is recommending widespread improvements in housing, food, parking and internet for sailors as well as changes to mental health and other personnel programs. The inquiry concluded that several suicides at the Newport News shipyard last year were not connected or caused by any one issue. But the deaths brought to light pervasive problems and poor living conditions, particularly among young enlisted sailors doing long-term ship maintenance at that base and others around the United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)