FILE - A person donates blood to the American Red Cross during a blood drive in Pottsville, Pa. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be able to donate blood in the U.S. for the first time in decades, under a new federal policy finalized Thursday, May 11, 2023, by health regulators.(Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)