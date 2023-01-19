FILE - The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern at the State Department in Washington, Jan. 31, 2022. Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department. The goal is to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who come to America every year. The State Department is calling the new program the Welcome Corps.(Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP, File)