FILE - Flags decorate a space outside the office of the education secretary at the Education Department, Aug. 9, 2017, in Washington. College programs that leave graduates underpaid or buried in loans would be cut off from federal money under a proposal issued Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by the Biden administration, but the rules would apply only to for-profit colleges and a tiny fraction of programs at traditional universities. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)