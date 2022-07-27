FILE - Residents line up to be tested for COVID-19 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province on Aug. 3, 2021. Two new studies provide more evidence that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan, China market where live animals were sold – further bolstering the theory that the virus emerged in the wild rather than escaping from a Chinese lab. The research was published online Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by the journal Science. (Chinatopix via AP, File)