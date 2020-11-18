FILE- In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, students at West Brooklyn Community High School listen to questions posed by their principal during a current events-trivia quiz and pizza party in the school's cafeteria in New York. Students, parents and teachers continued anxiously watching New York City's coronavirus test results as the latest figures Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, fell under the city's threshold for shutting down school buildings, but Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city was at a "crucial" point in fighting the virus' resurgence. (AP Photo/Kathy Willen, File)