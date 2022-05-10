FILE - Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019. Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)