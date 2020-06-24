A South Korean army soldier passes by a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Kim suspended his military's plans to take unspecified retaliatory action against South Korea, state media said Wednesday, possibly slowing a pressure campaign against its rival amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. The Korean letters read: "Strengthening deterrence of war." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)