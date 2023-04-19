FILE - An array of pistols are shown in the Dan Wesson display as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Indianapolis, April 16, 2023. The roster of Republican presidential hopefuls who flocked to the National Rifle Association's annual convention reflects the political potency of gun rights, despite the group's eroding revenues and an opposition movement that's growing increasingly vocal as the drumbeat of mass shootings marches on.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)