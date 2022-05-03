FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas Webster, in red jacket, at a barricade line at on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jurors have returned to court to deliberate in the federal trial of a New York Police Department veteran charged with assaulting an officer who tried to protect the Capitol from an attacking insurrectionist mob last year. Retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster is the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a jury with a self-defense argument. (Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)