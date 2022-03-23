Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin gestures as he speaks outside the federal court after receiving a verdict in his trial, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Washington. A federal judge has convicted Griffin of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds, but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)