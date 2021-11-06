FILE - In this 2018, photo, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster works out of his van that he made into a home/office in Detroit. A court in Myanmar on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, rejected the bail application of Fenster, an American journalist jailed for the past five months in Myanmar, and added a new charge against him, his lawyer said. Fenster, 37, already was charged with incitement, also known as sedition, for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. That offense is punishable by up to three years in prison. (Fenster Family photo via AP, File)