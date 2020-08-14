FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. U.S. officials said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, that the Trump administration has seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela as it steps up its campaign of maximum pressure against the two heavily sanctioned. (AP Photo/Ernesto Vargas, File)