Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year's celebrations

A vaccinator administers a Moderna booster vaccine to a man at the Antwerp Expo vaccine center in Antwerp, Belgium on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. In Belgium, many flocked to their local vaccine center to receive their booster shots and stay ahead of the surging omicron infections. Others faced their first real test of the latest COVID-19 measures on Monday, with shopping reduced to a maximum of two along with closures of movie theaters and concert halls.