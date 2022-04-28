FILE - A portable cot, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency logo FEMA printed on the backrest, and other cots line the basketball court at a makeshift medical facility in a gymnasium at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., March 24, 2020. FEMA may have been double-billed for the funerals of hundreds of people who died of COVID-19, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)