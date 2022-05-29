FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)