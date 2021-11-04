FILE - Spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Oct. 1, 2019. China is expanding its nuclear force much faster than U.S. officials predicted just a year ago, highlighting a broad and accelerating expansion of military muscle designed to enable Beijing to match or surpass U.S. global power by mid-century, according to a Pentagon report released Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)