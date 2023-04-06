FILE - This booking photo released on March 18, 2019, by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique. A United States federal court has denied Toledo's appeal to stop his extradition to his native country to face corruption charges. Toledo filed for a stay on his extradition pending a legal challenge to the U.S. State Department's decision to send him back to Peru where he is accused of taking $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht, a construction giant. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)