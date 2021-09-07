FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Igor Fruman, left, arrives for his arraignment in New York. U.S. Plans for Fruman, who assisted Rudy Giuliani in seeking damaging information about Joe Biden in Ukraine when Biden was running for president and Giuliani was serving as a personal attorney to then-President Donald Trump, to plead guilty in an illegal campaign contribution case are being delayed a few weeks, a court filing said Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. A filing Tuesday said the change-of-plea proceeding will now take place Sept. 10 at the request of Fruman's lawyer. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)