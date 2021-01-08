FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields leads police department members into City Hall after a procession from public safety headquarters as the Atlanta Police Department held its 27th Annual Atlanta Police Memorial Service to pay tribute to the lives of 88 Atlanta police officers killed in the line of duty. Louisville city leaders praised Shields, who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)