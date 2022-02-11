FILE - Former Georgia running back and Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attends a college football game between UAB and Georgia, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Police in Irving, Texas once confiscated a gun from Walker following a domestic disturbance because the former football legend talked about having “a shoot-out with police.” The revelation was included in a 2001 police report that recently obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)