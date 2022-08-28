This police body camera still image provided by the Salt Lake City Police Department on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, shows police officers trying to subdue Nykon Brandon on the street in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A caller to 911 in Salt Lake City said the man had come into a brewery in his underwear, tried to steal beer and was running around in the street, posing a danger to himself and to drivers. Police tried to detain the man. Within minutes, Brandon was dead. (Salt Lake City Police Department via AP)