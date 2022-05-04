The politico.com website is photographed in Washington on Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. In breaking news of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would strike down 50 years of abortion policy, Politico's most impactful moment also put the news organization squarely in the middle of one of society's most contentious issues. Politico sent a memo to staff members on saying it had restricted access to its offices and told security to be “extra vigilant” about visitors. The company also urged employees to consider removing their Politico affiliation on social media accounts. The company has not reported any specific threats. (AP Photo/Wayne Partlow)