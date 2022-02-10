Three out of four Americans say defunding police departments has contributed to the rise in violent crime across the country, according to a new poll.
A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 75% of surveyed Americans say that the defunding of police departments is a reason that violent crime is increasing in the United States. The survey reports that 49% said defunding police was a major reason for the rise in violent crime while 26% said it was a minor reason. Only 25% said it was not a reason for the spike in violent crime.
Experts have argued that the defund movement leads to more violent crime, saying police officers fear a lack of support from their departments if they are involved in a fatal shooting. This leads to them avoiding more dangerous neighborhoods altogether. The poll also found that two-thirds of those surveyed believe increasing funding police would reduce crime, a key data point as lawmakers and local officials grapple with the rising violent crime rates alongside calls to defund the police.
The poll asked respondents whether increasing funding for police departments would decrease the rate of violent crime in the United States. Only 22% of those surveyed said it would not while the majority said it would. The poll found 36% said it would decrease crime a lot‚ while 33% said more police funding would decrease crime.
President Joe Biden has distanced himself from calls to defund police, a movement that took off in the aftermath of George Floyd's 2020 murder in Minneapolis. Biden called for hiring more police officers in June of last year to help address the rising violent crime wave, which has hit new highs in cities around the country.