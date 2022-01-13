Poll: Biden’s approval rating drops to 33%

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined even further amid higher inflation, vaccine mandates and the president’s push for new voting laws.
Quinnipiac released new polling showing that surveyed Americans give Biden a job approval rating of 33%, a figure that has steadily declined since he took office.
“Americans give President Joe Biden a negative 33–53% job approval rating, while 13% did not offer an opinion,” Quinnipiac said. “In November 2021, Americans gave Biden a negative 36–53% job approval rating with 10% not offering an opinion.”
Rising inflation has plagued the Biden administration much of the past year. New federal data released Wednesday found inflation has risen at the fastest rate in nearly 40 years, with consumer prices increasing 7% in the previous 12 months.
On the economy, Quinnipiac found 34% of those surveyed approve of Biden’s work while 57% disapprove.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released new polling earlier this week that reported only 37% of Americans list COVID-19 as one of their top five concerns that government should work on, compared to 68% who named an economic concern.
The Quinnipiac poll found economic issues are not the only problems worrying voters, though. The group reports that 35% approve of Biden’s job on foreign policy, while 54% disapprove.
Biden saw higher approval ratings on his COVID-19 response last year, but now only 39% approve of his work on the pandemic, while 55% disapprove.
Biden’s support among Democrats has dropped significantly in recent weeks as well, according to the poll.
“Among Democrats in today’s poll, 75% approve, 14% disapprove and 11% did not offer an opinion,” Quinnipiac said. “Among Democrats in November’s poll, 87% approved, 7% disapproved and 6% did not offer an opinion.”