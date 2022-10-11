FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. Americans' international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years. That's according to a new poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A majority now expect that U.S. relations with allies will stay the same or improve but that U.S. dealings with traditional adversaries like Russia and North Korea will only grow more hostile. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)