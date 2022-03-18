The increased pressure on the U.S. oil supply and soaring gas prices have left the vast majority of Americans calling for more domestic oil production.
Convention of States Action along with The Trafalgar Group released new polling data that showed that 77.3% of surveyed American voters say that, “in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden should make increasing American energy production a priority.”
Notably, 77.6% of Independents and even 67% of Democrats agree.
“We can see in these numbers that Americans of all political stripes are being heavily impacted at the gas pump and want to see decisive action to ease our inflation- plagued economy,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. “But this is not only about lowering prices, it’s also obvious to everyone that buying oil from our enemies threatens both America’s national security and our economy.”
The Biden administration has taken fire for its energy policies, particularly slowing domestic drilling and pipeline development while simultaneously calling on foreign powers like OPEC to increase supply.
According to AAA, the national average of gas prices is at $4.29 per gallon, a major increase from $2.88 at the same time last year. Gas prices have hit record highs in recent days after steadily increasing in the past year.
“Voters want Americans to benefit from American-produced energy,” Meckler said.
The poll was conducted March 7 through March 11 by surveying 1,000 likely 2022 voters.