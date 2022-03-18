FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., talks about legislation to re-impose critical regulations to reduce methane pollution from oil and gas wells, at the Capitol in Washington. A huge social and environmental policy bill passed by House Democrats includes a plan to impose a fee on emissions of methane, a powerful pollutant that leaks from oil and gas wells and contributes to global warming. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)