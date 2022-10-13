FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and signage for all the voting precincts in Phoenix, Sept. 8, 2022. A new poll says Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation increases extreme political beliefs and hate crimes. The survey from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about three-quarters of adult Americans believe misinformation is leading to more extreme political views as well as violence based on race, gender or religion. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)