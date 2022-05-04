FILE — In this Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, left, and Pope Francis talk during their meeting at the Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba. Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine as his appeals for an Orthodox Easter truce went unheeded and a planned meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was canceled. (Adalberto Roque/Pool photo via AP)