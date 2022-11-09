Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a check with his son, Joe Chahayed, Jr., as they pose for a picture outside his Joe's Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. CA Lottery officials presented a CA Lottery's retailer selling bonus check for "One Million US Dollars," for selling the lottery ticket that won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)