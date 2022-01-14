This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. An investigation has found that Utah police made “several unintentional mistakes” when they stopped Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case. The independent report released Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 examines a stop by police in the tourist town of Moab on Aug. 12. (The Moab Police Department via AP)